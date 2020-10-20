The Best Yarn Bowls for Preserving Your Skeins

Yarn bowls make tangled yarn a thing of the past. Perfect for keeping your twine organized and snag-free, these bowls prevent skeins from rolling away or moving while you work. They are designed with a curled slot through which your yarn feeds out as you knit; sometimes they also have holes for storing knitting needles. Yarn bowls come in a wide variety of styles and materials. Our selection of the best options, below, will help you make your choice.

1. Hagestad Handmade Yarn Bowl This rustic wooden bowl has a smooth, polished surface and a heavy base to keep it in place while you work. Crafted by artisans in India, it is made of sturdy rosewood and features both a threading swirl and two holes that serve as needle holders. As a bonus, this product comes with two wooden crochet hooks and a convenient storage and travel pouch to keep your bowl protected. Buy: Hagestad Handmade Yarn Bowl $29.95 Buy it

2. Abhandicrafts Ceramic Brown Yarn Bowl for Knitting This ceramic bowl has a high-gloss finish that guarantees a snag-free yarn feed. With a swirled yarn slot and two holes to serve as needle holders, this bowl makes for organized knitting and crocheting. And it’s as attractive as it is useful, imprinted with creeping vines and blossoming flowers that wind around its circumference. Buy: Abhandicrafts Ceramic Brown Yarn Bowl for Knitting $21.99 Buy it

3. Yarn Valet Yarn Bowl With a scalloped rim and a mint-and-white color scheme, this bowl has a charming 1950s aesthetic. Made of break-resistant plastic, it is a great choice for classroom or group use. It has a rubberized, nonslip base that keeps it in place on any flat surface. It has two openings for your yarn: Use the upper one for lighter yarns and the lower one for bulkier skeins. Buy: Yarn Valet Yarn Bowl $12.99 Buy it

4. BambooMN Yarn Bowl More box than bowl, this handy, sustainable bamboo yarn feeder has a glossy finish and sturdy construction. Equipped with a lid and spiral opening, this box keeps yarn firmly in place and is a great option for storing skeins while they aren’t in use. The 6-inch cube accommodates a skein weighing up to 100 grams, and without the lid it can hold even more material. Buy: BambooMN Yarn Bowl $26.95 Buy it