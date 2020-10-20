The Best Yarn Holders for Taking Materials On the Go

The pleasures one gets from knitting or crocheting can quickly be cut short by a tangled mess of threads, runaway yarn, or missing snips. To help make your creative sessions frustration-free, it’s worth investing in a yarn bag to keep all your supplies in order. A good-quality bag will also extend the life of your tools and materials by protecting needles and keeping yarn dust-free. Whether you’re a stay-at-home knitter or constantly out and about with your skeins, our picks will help you better manage all of your gear.

1. Craftiss Knitting Bag Lightweight, structured, and well designed, this bag checks all our boxes. It unzips to reveal a large well with a divider, which you can leave in or remove if you prefer one big space. Slits at the top provide a convenient way to separate and use yarn while the bag is closed. We love the feel of the cotton canvas and appreciate the size: The bag isn’t bulky, but it provides enough space and a variety of pockets to store needles, scissors, and other tools. This bag is also comfortable to carry, whether on your shoulder using the adjustable strap or via the sturdy handle. Buy: Craftiss Knitting Bag $23.99 Buy it

2. Homest Yarn Storage Tote This is a stylish and smartly designed drawstring tote. Available in three solid colors and two prints (a vibrant plant design or a gold and white zigzag ), it stores a lot of yarn and tools. The central drum has a waterproof lining for easy cleaning. There are six inner pockets to keep individual yarn balls in place, with room left over for additional skeins. There are also six side holes with grommets for feeding yarn, and eight slim pockets on the exterior—perfect for needles, hooks, and more. This is a larger bag than our Craftiss pick, which is great if you use bulky yarn, but it’s not the most comfortable tote to carry around all day. Buy: Homest Yarn Storage Tote $23.99 Buy it

3. Miles Kimball Knitting Tote Bag You’ll always know what’s inside this roomy bag, which is made of clear plastic with polyester finishes. It features three zippered pouches that can each fit about two skeins of yarn, with six holes for threading strands through. Side pockets, also transparent, are big enough to store not just needles but also pattern books and small projects. The material is slightly stiff and likely to wear out faster than higher-quality fabrics, but this is still a great economical pick that should serve you well until you’re ready to upgrade. Buy: Miles Kimball Knitting Tote Bag $10.50 Buy it

4. ArtBin Needle Arts Caddy If your favorite spot to knit is at home, curled up in an armchair, you might like this option, which resembles a magazine rack. It consists of a polyester-canvas well supported by metal tubing and has enough room to slip in a half-dozen or so yarn skeins. Keep all your needles upright in the included tool roll, which snaps onto and drapes over one side of the frame; on the other, find a zippered pouch with three slots for accessories. This caddy doesn’t have any handles to carry around, but it’s a sturdy and slim way to store all your materials at home. Buy: ArtBin Needle Arts Caddy $29.99 Buy it