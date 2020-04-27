The Best Set of Black Disposable Drawing Pens for Artists and Writers

Once limited to dip pens and, by the 1960s, to beautiful but finicky refillable pens like the Rapidograph or cartridge pens like the Staedtler Mars, artists, architects, and illustrators can now choose from a wide range of disposable drawing pens. Although these days most drafting is done on computers, drawing pens are more popular than ever for sketching, cartooning, and even taking class notes.

Disposable drawing pens come in a variety of nib sizes, from an ultrafine .03mm to a bold 1.5mm—usually indicated by a number on the top of the cap or the side of the pen—and shapes, including needle-point (on technical drawing pens), bullet, chisel, and brush. Depending on the nib, drawing pens can deliver a perfectly uniform line or approximate the characterful effects produced by dip pens and calligraphers’ brushes. Our picks below will help you find the right set of disposable black drawing pens for your needs.

1. Sakura 8-Piece Micron, Graphic, and Brush Pen Set Designed in the early 1980s as an inexpensive delivery system for their patented pigment-based ink, Sakura’s Pigma Micron pen, with its familiar beige barrel and gear-shaped top, remains the best-quality technical pen in its class. Permanent, fade resistant, chemically stable, bleed free, and run-proof once dry, Sakura’s archival-quality Pigma ink makes the Micron the go-to tool not only for artists, but for anyone concerned with preserving their work. Like most technical drawing pens, especially those with super-fine tips, Pigma Microns are somewhat delicate. Fortunately, Sakura’s website contains a wealth of useful advice on how to use and care for your pens, including instructions for switching out a bent nib for a usable one from an empty cartridge. This set comes with eight pens, each with a different tip size or shape: 0.2mm, 0.25mm, 0.3mm, 0.35mm, 0.45mm, and 0.5mm, plus one brush tip and one graphic tip. Image courtesy of Amazon Buy: Sakura 8-Piece/set Pigma Micron Graphic & Brush Pen Set Black (0.2-mm, 0.25-mm, 0.3-mm, 0.35-mm, 0.45-mm, 0.5-mm, brush, and graphic) $25.99 Buy it

2. Staedtler Assorted Pigment Liners, 8-Piece Set Image courtesy of Amazon. Another pen that uses pigment-based ink, the Staedtler Pigment Liner produces a smooth, dark line that’s waterproof, fade resistant, and acid free. While you’ll pay more for it than for pens of similar quality, it might be just the right pen for you, with the great advantage of having a long metal tip that makes it easy to use with raised inking rulers to avoid smearing. Another big plus: though it’s not recommended, you can leave these pens uncapped for up to 18 hours without their drying out—great for the forgetful, or for artists working with multiple pens at once. This set features seven needle-tipped pens in assorted sizes, as well as one chisel-tip pen, and comes in a nifty stand-up box that doubles as a pen holder. Buy: Staedtler Pigment Liner Fineliner Pens with Assorted Line Width - Black (Set of 8) $33.00 Buy it

3. Dyvicl Pigment Liners, Set of 8 Image courtesy of Amazon. A good permanent-ink pen for the price, the sturdy Dyvicl Pigment Liner lays down a dark line that doesn’t bleed through most papers. However, the ink is only water resistant, not waterproof, and the pens run out of ink faster than more expensive brands. Thus, while it’s a great choice for those just starting out, this pen is not recommended for professionals. The set includes seven needle-tip pens in sizes ranging from 0.2mm to 0.6mm, as well as one pen with a soft brush tip. Buy: Dyvicl Black Micro-Pen Fineliner Ink Pens - Waterproof Archival Ink Micro Fine Point Drawing Pens for Sketching, Anime, Manga, Comic, Artist Illustration, Technical Drawing, Bullet Journaling $14.99 Buy it

4. Marvy Uchida LePen Fine Line Markers, Pack of 4 Image courtesy of Amazon. Behold LePen, a longtime favorite of pen geeks. Unlike our other choices, this super-slim, fine-line marker comes in only one weight (0.3mm in technical-pen speak). However, if you’re a writer who gets attached to a particular kind of pen, or a draftsman who needs only one line width for your work, this just might become your new favorite implement. The midrange nib size is useful for writing and drawing, but be warned—the ink, though a strong black, is not waterproof. This pack contains four pens. Buy: Uchida of America 4300-4B 4-Piece 0.3 Point Size Le Pen Drawing Pen Set, Black $6.18 Buy it