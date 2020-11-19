You Don’t Need to Wait for Black Friday to Get Great Deals on Art Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Black Friday, the Friday after Thanksgiving when many US retailers offer deep discounts on their wares, marks the start of the holiday shopping season. This year, it falls on November 27, but stores are already posting holiday bargains and early Black Friday sales. To help you parse the offerings, we’ll be tracking some of the best deals on art supplies, from watercolor pencils to cameras, to give as gifts or to keep for yourself.

We will be updating this page throughout the week leading up to Black Friday and over Black Friday weekend, so check in with us often. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly.

AMAZON

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals Week starts on November 20 and runs through November 27, with deals on paper, pens, craft supplies, and studio equipment. We’ll be sifting through the offerings all week to find you the best of them. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime members get access to daily deals and free shipping. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here.

BLICK ART MATERIALS

It is not clear if Blick—hit hard by the pandemic—will be having a Black Friday sale. But they are posting daily free offers as well as offering holiday discounts on selected paints, drawing tools, and paper. Shop our upcoming picks of sale items, and support this family-owned purveyor of quality artists’ tools and supplies—you’ll get a thank-you letter in return.

MICHAELS

Michaels is likely to have steep discounts on art and craft products starting on Black Friday; until then, check out their weekly ads here.

B&H PHOTO VIDEO

For cameras, computers, and peripheral devices, look no further than B&H, which is already listing handpicked Cyber Week deals, including discounts on Instax and Olympus cameras.

PAPER SOURCE

This week, the stationary and gift store Paper Source is offering Cyber deals on selected inventory, including holiday cards. But can also make your own cards using envelopes and inserts from their Paper Bar sale.

Stay tuned for more recommendations as the week progresses.