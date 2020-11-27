We’ve Found the Best Black Friday Weekend Deals on Children’s Art Supplies

NOVEMBER 27, 12:47 PM

It’s Black Friday, the start of the holiday shopping season! Many US retailers have marked down selected wares, including art and craft tools for kids. Any parents who have been living with children during quarantine know how important it is to have art materials on hand; to help you parse the offerings, we’ll be tracking some of the best deals on children’s art supplies, from watercolor pencils to cameras.

We will be updating this page today and over Black Friday weekend, so check in with us often. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. (Prices current at time of publication.)

Blick—hit hard by the pandemic—isn’t having an official Black Friday sale. But they are posting daily free offers as well as offering holiday discounts on selected paints, drawing tools, and paper. Shop our ongoing picks of kids’ art supplies, and support this family-owned purveyor of quality artists’ tools.

Caran d’Ache crayons up to 48% off list

Fun to use alone and a delight to blend with watercolor, these buttery and bright crayons offer the control of a crayon plus quick clean up with water and soap, making them a great gift for kids.

Purchase: Caran d’Ache Neocolor II Artists’ Crayons, $2.25-$317.89 from Blick.

Tulip tie-dye kits 20% or more off list

If you’re looking for a fun project for kids, look no further. These easy, one-step tie-dye kits come complete with powdered dye, squeeze bottles, rubber gloves, rubber bands, and instructions for tie-dying t-shirts, totes, and other fabric items. Blick is currently selling them for 20% off what other art stores are charging, so it’s a great time to pick up a kit or two for a rainy day.

Purchase: Tulip One-Step Tie-Dye Kits, $8-$23 from Blick.

Copic Ciao double-ended markers 29% off list

If your children have outgrown Crayola washable markers, consider these water-based, non-toxic pens. Featuring barrels that are thinner than standard to accommodate small hands, the markers are double-tipped, with a brush on one end and a broad chisel tip on the other. Not for children under 12.

Purchase: Copic Ciao Double Ended Markers and Sets, $4-$281 from Blick.

Faber-Castell watercolor pencils up to 37% off list

Watercolors can be messy. Watercolor pencils are a tidier option that are ideal for home use, and these student-grade pencils from Faber-Castell are high-quality tools that won’t break the bank. Lay down colors on dry paper, then wash over the marks with a wet brush for beautiful watercolor effects. The color will be permanent once it dries again. With break-resistant, 3.8-mm cores, the pencils are available both individually and as sets.

Purchase: Faber-Castell Goldfaber Aqua Watercolor Pencils and Sets, $2-325 on Blick.

Pentel water brushes

If watercolor pencils are the medium of choice, a water brush will help you blend them with ease. After sketching, just load the brush with water and wash over the color. These water brushes, offered individually or in sets, feature a durable nylon tip that holds a point but also strokes softly along the paper.

Purchase: Pentel Aquash Water Brushes and Sets, $5-18 on Blick.

Michaels has weekly ads for holiday shopping discounts—with up to 70% off art supplies, including materials for young artists. Check out this week’s ad, which is good through Saturday, 11/28.

For cameras, computers, and peripheral devices, look no further than B&H’s Black Friday deals, including holiday deals and specials and daily flash deals. Among their other offers, we spotted this winner:

Save $23 on Fujifilm Instax mini camera

User-friendly and capable of capturing scenes in different light settings, the best-selling Instax mini prints credit-sized photographs that are color-accurate once developed. Take 30% off a “Frozen” themed version for your for your Princess-obsessed budding photographer.

Purchase: Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Film Camera (Frozen 2), $46.99 on B&H.

This company, which specializes in sustainably manufactured ergonomic furniture, is offering 15% off its entire inventory through the end of the month. Though Fully markets its wares as office furniture, many items in its catalog are equally useful in the studio. Save on the Jaswig children’s desk, perfect as a first work table.

Amazon’s Black Friday Deals include discounts on art and craft supplies for kids. We’ll be sifting through the offerings to find you the best of them. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime members get access to daily deals and free shipping. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here.

Here are discounts we’ve just spotted on some of our favorite products:

Save 20% on Lego robot-building toolbox

Offering hours of engagement for young creatives, Lego’s coding kit is one of the best learning toys on the market. Recommended for kids ages 7 and up, it combines the traditional building of Legos with motors and programming so users can bring all kinds of bots and gadgets to life. Use of a tablet is required to access the step-by-step instructions for coding models so they move, make sounds, and much more.

Purchase: Lego Boost Creative Toolbox, $127.99 on Amazon.

Smart-Fab fabric sheets

Smart-Fab is a fabric substitute with endless possibilities. Sold in a range of colors, the nonwoven material can be glued, cut, folded, stapled, sewn and painted on. What’s more, it’s nonfading and water resistant, so your child can use it for indoor and outdoor projects.

Purchase: Smart-Fab Fabric Cut Sheet, 9 x 12 Inches, Assorted Color , Pack of 270, $25 on Amazon