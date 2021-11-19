5 Great Early Black Friday Tech Deals for Artists

Black Friday is not for another week, but with global supply chain slowdowns and other delays, it’s wise to get a jump on the holiday shopping season and cash in on early deals for tech gear. Here are five great buys on select tech gear for family, friends, and even yourself. We’ll be updating this page throughout Black Friday weekend, so check back often.

Save $120 on a Netgear Orbi mesh router

These days, a dependable wireless home network can be as essential to an artist as a paintbrush, palette, and sketch pad. This mesh router and satellite extender should solve any network issues and Wi-Fi connectivity problems you might have when linking your internet service to, say, your smart lighting. The system provides up to 5,000 square feet of coverage and comes with a one-year limited hardware warranty.

Purchase: Netgear Orbi Whole Home Tri-band Mesh WiFi 6 System, $329.99 on Amazon

Get 27% off an Apple TV

Although there is a plethora of smart 4K HDTVs out there these days, many artists and art lovers prefer Apple products, including the Apple TV 4K. Once it’s connected to your home network, you can watch movies and shows from Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, ESPN, and more in amazing 4K HDR and with Dolby Atmos sound. Plus, you can stream Apple Original shows and movies from Apple TV+.

Purchase: Apple TV 4K (32GB), $129.99 on B&H Photo Video

Save $100 on a Panasonic Lumix Camera

This versatile 18-megapixel super-zoom camera from Panasonic has a powerful 60x lens that can go from a 20mm focal length all the way to 1200mm—in other words, from being an ultra wide-angle to a super telephoto lens. It’s packed with features, too: It can shoot 4K-resolution video and has optical image stabilization, a 1170K-dot electronic viewfinder, and a touchscreen LCD.

Purchase: Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ80 Digital Point and Shoot Camera, $297.99 on Adorama

Get 61% off a SanDisk 128GB memory card

Taking high-resolution images of your art, making a video, or just enjoying a full day of casual shooting requires a lot of memory. So it’s always a good idea to pack an extra memory card for your DSLR, mirrorless, or point-and-shoot digital camera. This SanDisk SDXC memory card will fit most of today’s cameras and allow you to take photos and videos worry free.

Purchase: SanDisk 128GB Extreme Pro UHS-1 DXC Memory Card, $30.99 on B&H Photo Video

Save 51% on Beats Studio3 noise canceling headphones

If you like listening to music or podcasts while working, consider a pair of Beats Studio3 on-ear headphones, which are both wireless and noise canceling. One battery charge will keep them going for about 22 hours, and you can also use them to take phone calls and activate Siri via their multifunction controls.

Purchase: Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-Ear Headphones, $169.99 on Amazon