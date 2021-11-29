4 Cyber Monday 2021 Deals on Mirrorless Cameras for Artists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Art News may receive an affiliate commission.

Although DSLRs used to be the interchangeable-lens cameras of choice for pros and enthusiasts, they are seeing competition from an ever-expanding range of mirrorless cameras, which tend to be more compact. Mirrorless cameras also rely on electronic viewfinders, which allow you to preview your eventual image in real time as you alter your settings. The sales below on mirrorless cameras are attributable in part to makers wanting to clear out inventory to make room for new stock. But if you don’t need the latest model, you’ll find good deals on top-quality equipment. (Prices current at time of publication.)

Save $400 on a Nikon Z5

More affordable than some of Nikon’s full-frame mirrorless cameras, this entry-level model nevertheless has a ton of features, including a 24.3-megapixel CMOS image sensor and Nikon’s EXPEED 6 image processor. It also has 273 on-sensor AF points, which lets you track subjects using its Eye-Detection AF (which works on both human and animal eyes). It can record 4K at 30 fps or 1080 at 60fps, and comes with a 3.2-inch LCD monitor and 3.6-million-dot Quad-VGA electronic viewfinder. Plus it has in-body 5-Axis VR stabilization and built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity.

Get 15% off a Panasonic Lumix S5

Sony, Canon and Nikon may produce more mirrorless camera models each year, but Panasonic has produced several excellent models including this one, which has gotten a lot of interest from both photographers and videographers. It’s appealing to both because it’s compact and, at 1.5 pounds, relatively lightweight for a full-frame camera. It comes with a 24.2-megapixel BSI image sensor (without a low pass filter), and includes Panasonic’s Dual Native ISO technology, for lower noise in high ISO settings. It can capture a 96-megapixel high-resolution image in its high-res mode (which creates an in-camera composite). It also has two memory card slots and includes Panasonic’s 5-axis built-in image stabilization system (which they claims gives you 6.5 stops of compensation).

Save $1300 on an Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Because this Olympus mirrorless camera is not full frame, model (it comes with a smaller micro four-thirds-sized sensor instead), its body and lenses are generally smaller in size than those of full-frame cameras. It comes with a 20.4 megapixel Live MOS sensor, an integrated vertical grip, and it has built-in image stabilization (with approximately 7.5 shutter speed steps of compensation). It is capable of 60 fps high-speed continuous shooting, and its 121-point all-cross-type on-chip phase detection AF makes sure everything’s in focus. It also comes with an excellent electronic viewfinder

14% off a Sony a7R

If you’re an artist or photographer who needs a high-megapixel sensor that also provides excellent quality, then the Sony a7R IVa (which has a higher quality LCD than the a7R IV) should fit the bill. It includes a 61-megapixel Sony sensor, which can capture 15 stops of enhanced dynamic range. It can also shoot burst modes of 10 frames-per-second, including autofocus and autoexposure tracking. Its sensor has 567 phase-detection AF points, plus real-time Eye AF for both still photos and video, and can capture 4K video. It also comes with a 5.76 million dot OLED electronic viewfinder and a Sony’s 5-axis in-body images stabilization (IBIS).

