It’s Not to Late to Cash in on These Cyber Monday 2021 Deals on Camera Accessories for Artists

Today is Cyber Monday, and we’ve found five great deals on camera accessories on Amazon. All of them would make great gifts for the artists or photographers in your life. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. (Prices current at time of publication.)

Take $171 off a gimbal stabilizer

Have you ever wondered how videographers create footage that looks as if the camera is gliding through the air? If you want the same effect, get a gimbal like this one from Zhiyun. The Weebill is lightweight, so it won’t weigh you down, and once you connect it, you can use your mirrorless camera in one of several gimbal modes, including pan follow mode, lock mode, point of view mode and vortex mode.

Purchase: Zhiyun Weebill S 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer for Cameras, $268.00 (was $439.00) on Amazon

Get 29% off Corel video editing software for PC

This video package from Corel features a full suite of powerful editing tools and creative effects, including drag-and-drop graphics, titles, and transitions, and over 2,000 effects, as well as Ultimate’s video stabilization, split screen editing, color grading, and video masking. You also get tools for multi-cam editing, motion tracking, audio, and more. Use it on longer video projects as well as short video clips for social media.

Purchase: Corel VideoStudio Ultimate 2021 Video and Movie Editing Software for PC, $49.99 (was $69.95) on Amazon

Take $72.50 off a GooDee video projector

Project videos or stream movies with this indoor/outdoor projector. Simply connect with it via one of its HDMI cables, and you’re good to go. It’s bright (with 6,000 lumens) and has a 3000:1 contrast radio. It also has two built-in 3-Watt speakers with an SRS sound system, and at just 5 pounds it is quite portable.

Purchase: GooDee 2021 HD Video Projector, $127.49 (was $199.99) on Amazon

Get 29% Neewer ring light kit

The lockdowns and closures of COVID-19 forced many teachers and creatives to communicate by Zoom rather than in IRL, but what started out as a stricture has become a new format for some. Whether you are leading a creative team, delivering live classes, making video tutorials and demos, or creating video podcasts, high-quality visuals are key, and a good ring light can help. This Neewer model offers adjustable color temperature (3200K–5600K), brightness levels (0–100%), and color saturation. It comes with a light stand, ball head with a cold shoe mount, phone mount, gooseneck soft tube, power adapter, power cable, wireless remote shutter, carrying bag, and user manual.

Purchase: Neewer 18-Inch RGB Ring Light with Stand, $99.99 (was $139.99) on Amazon

Take $27 off a Beschoi camera bag

Keep your cameras, lenses and accessories safe with this camera bag, which has a water-repellant nylon exterior, reinforced stitching, and antitheft zippers. It also has a flexible divider system, which lets you quickly adjust the interior for maximum protection.

Purchase: Beschoi Camera Backpack Waterproof Camera Bag, $72.99 (was $99.99) on Amazon