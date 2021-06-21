Get Prime Day Deals on Amazon Devices for Your Studio

Get great deals right now on cutting-edge tech for your studio.

Every year, Amazon’s Prime Day offers thousands of deals on the site’s products, from electronics to books and art supplies. This year, the 48-hour event lasts from 12 am PDT on Monday, June 21 to 11:59 p.m. PDT on Tuesday, June 22.

Right now, Amazon is offering Amazon Prime members great deals on selected Amazon devices. They include high quality IoT displays like the Amazon Echo Show 5 and streaming video players like Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K with Alexa Voice Remote. To get access to the deals, however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. You can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time for the shopping day.

Here are some of the sales on Amazon devices we’ve found so far:

44% off Echo Show 5

If you’re an artist or art teacher who’s needed to stay connected during the pandemic, you’re well aware of how important video conferencing is (and likely will continue to be) to your work. With the Echo Show 5 you get a compact, affordable video display plus the power of Alexa, Amazon’s digital assistant. Use the device to call anyone who has an Alexa app, Echo device with a screen, or Skype; watch TV shows and movies; listen to podcasts and audiobooks; and control smart devices in your home and studio.

Purchase: Echo Show 5 Smart Display with Alexa, Charcoal, $44.99 for Prime members

30% off Amazon Halo

When you’re putting in long hours in your studio or at your desk, you might wonder if you’re really keeping healthy. The Amazon Halo Band fitness tracker (and subscription membership) measures your body composition, activity, and heart rate so you can start building better habits. You’ll also get online tools for setting up a workout schedule, as well as access to daily meditations and nutrition programs from experts. And, since Halo works with Alexa, you can keep working while it tells you how you’re doing.

Purchase: Amazon Halo wellness band, with 6 months of membership, $69.99 for Prime members

33% off Fire TV Stick 4K

Whether you’re an arts journalist, a filmmaker, or an artist, it’s useful to be in the know about the latest programs and films. With the Fire TV Stick 4K you can stream movies, videos, and TV shows quickly and easily.

Purchase: Fire TV 4K Essentials Bundle including Fire TV Stick 4K, Remote Cover (Red) and USB Power Cable, $55.97 for Prime members

40% off Amazon Echo

The Echo, Amazon’s voice-controlled wireless speaker with Alexa, has a distinctive spherical design. It has a 3.5mm output jack so you can connect an external speaker. Equipped with premium Dolby audio, it’s perfect for listening to your favorite podcasts or radio shows while in the studio.

Purchase: Echo (4th Gen) wireless speaker with premium sound, smart home hub, and Alexa, Charcoal, $59.99 for Prime members

50% off on Echo Dot

Amazon’s Echo Dot is lighter in weight than its sibling, the Amazon Echo. But it has a similar look and, like the Echo, is powered by Alexa. It doesn’t have Dolby audio, but as with the Echo, you can hook up an external speaker for a more robust sound.

Purchase: Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release) Smart Speaker with Alexa, Charcoal, $24.99 for Prime members

29% off Echo Earbuds

These comfortable ear buds have no wires to get in your way when you’re making art. They also have a decent battery life, with up to five hours of music playback on a single charge. And they’re Alexa enabled, so if your hands are covered in paint or clay, you can just use voice commands to skip to the next song.

Purchase: Echo Buds (2nd Gen) Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation and Wireless Charging Case, Black, $99.99 for Prime members.

40% off Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system

If you live in a home that’s larger than a one-room apartment, chances are your wireless Internet signal isn’t always as powerful or reliable as it could be. For instance, your Wi-Fi signal might not be as strong in your second-floor office and might be altogether absent from your list of wireless networks in your art studio. Amazon’s eero WiFi systems can increase efficiency and reduce network congestion in your home network. Plus, it works with Amazon Alexa, so you can control it through an Amazon Echo or other Amazon device with voice control.

Purchase: Amazon eero Pro mesh WiFi system, $191.00 for Prime members