Turn Your Writing into Art with a Great Calligraphy Set

Imagine a dozen or so people bent over paper, each one doing both the same thing as the others and doing something entirely different. This is “A Brush with Silence,” a live exhibition created by artist and calligrapher Brody Neuenschwander, which gathers calligraphers who write in a range of languages and scripts. Attendees can observe the many nuances between Arabic, Chinese, Japanese, Cyrillic, Western, and other calligraphic scripts. One of the oldest visual art forms in history, calligraphy is an all-encompassing term that not only spans cultures, each with their own requisite tools, but history. While Western calligraphy traditionally uses flat- and flex-nib pens to create script, Eastern calligraphy tends toward brushes and Arabic calligraphy often uses a hollow reed pen. Today, chisel- and brush-tip markers can be used for colorful calligraphy. For the best calligraphic pen sets with which to achieve a range of styles, explore the following options.

1. Speedball Complete Calligraphy Kit Speedball offers a number of western calligraphy sets depending on differing needs, but this one is the most versatile—for right-handed folks. Along with the standard pen barrel, it includes an oblique nib holder that makes a right slant easier for righties. Even if the oblique barrel is not useful for you, this set is still an excellent package, and includes 12 milliliters of a rich black acrylic ink, a pen cleaner, a 1.3 millimeter marker, a 50-sheet practice pad, and Speedball’s comprehensive textbook. Buy: Speedball Complete Calligraphy Kit $29.99 Buy it

2. Cretacolor Calligraphy Set German art supply company Cretacolor makes an admirable no-nonsense western calligraphy set of high quality materials. The stylish pen comes with 3 flat-edge tips ranging from 1.1 millimeters to 1.9 millimeters and 6 ink cartridges in black, blue, red, and green. Unlike other sets that are built to be discarded in favor of a nicer set once the learner has mastered the basics, this long-lasting one can grow with you. The included ink converter makes it easy to refill the pen with your choice of ink. Buy: Cretacolor Calligraphy Set $32.10 Buy it

3. Pilot Parallel Calligraphy Pen Set Traditional western calligraphy pens have a single plate that has 2 tines, between which ink flows. These pens from Pilot reinvent the form by using 2 whole plates laid on top of each other, with ink that flows between them. The result is a smooth writing experience and dramatic changes in line thickness. This package comes with 4 different pens, each with a single nib and red and black ink cartridges. The included cleaning tools keep the sharp pens in tip-top shape. Buy: Pilot Parallel Calligraphy Pen Set $26.84 Buy it

4. Hajj Wafaa Arabic Calligraphy Set There are many forms of Arabic and Persian calligraphy, but most feature dense script in black ink. One traditional tool is the Celi tip, which is a flat nib made from hardwood. The drilled reservoir holes hold and distribute ink evenly as the tip sweeps across the page. It is also an accessible tool for any calligraphers trained on western calligraphy pens, as it functions similarly to a rigid italic tip. Buy: Hajj Wafaa Arabic Calligraphy Set $47.00 Buy it