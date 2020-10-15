Our Last, Our Very Last, Picks of This Year’s Amazon Prime Day Deals

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon Prime Day, the online marketplace’s biggest sale event of the year, officially ends at 3 a.m. Eastern on October 15. More than one million deals on products of all kinds have been up for grabs, and with more consumers purchasing for home delivery during the pandemic, the competition has been even fiercer. To get access to the deals, however, you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Amazon Prime costs $12.99 a month or $119 a year. Its benefits include faster shipping on Amazon orders, discounts at Whole Foods, and access to Amazon’s streaming entertainment. However, you can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time to shop the sale.

To help you navigate the sea of goods, we’ve been tracking the best deals for artists of all ages and skills and from watercolor pencils to cameras, here, here, here, and here. Although Amazon Prime Day continues through the wee hours of tomorrow morning, we are signing off now with a few late recommendations. Many of these deals are lightning deals, lasting only a few hours. A word of advice: Move fast, as products sell out quickly.

Prismacolor manual pencil sharpener for $4.62

What’s the best sharpener to use with your high-end Prismacolor colored pencils? A Prismacolor pencil sharpener, of course. This two-hole manual sharpener gives you the choice of a wide point for coverage and a sharp point for detail, plus it has a cap to keep shavings under wraps until you’re ready to dispose of them.

LIGHTNING DEAL! Ends at 1:25 a.m EST 10/15/20

Purchase: Prismacolor Premier Pencil Sharpener, $4.62 on Amazon.

24% off Zebra retractable gel pen

If you’re looking for a single pen that will trump all other pens, consider this medium-point black gel pen with a not-too-fine, not-too-bold 0.7mm tip. The rapid-drying ink eliminates smudging and smearing and flows from the pen tip with ease. Though you can certainly replace the pen when it runs dry, you can also refill it using the brand’s replacement cartridges.

LIGHTNING DEAL! Ends at 11:20 p.m EST 10/14/20

Purchase: Zebra Sarasa Grand Retractable Gel Pen, Medium Point, Black, Black Barrel, $6.25 on Amazon.

15% off Arteza foam board

Not only is foam board a neutral backing for framed art, it’s a great, lightweight option for presentations and signage. These 20 x 30 x 1/5″ sheets are perfect for all of the above, and they come in a pack of 12.

LIGHTNING DEAL! Ends at midnight EST 10/14/20

Purchase: Arteza White Foam Boards, 20 x 30 x 1/5″, 12-Pack, $34.84 on Amazon.

39% off Scotch tape gun

If you’re looking for a workhorse, consider this tape gun. It’s constructed of thick plastic and metal that have been tested to hold up to constant use, and it’s light enough for easy, one-hand use while still being tough enough for the most demanding environments.

Purchase: Scotch Industrial Packing Tape Dispenser, $22.43 on Amazon.

25% off Bosch laser level

This tool is a pricey pick even with a discount, but it packs a lot of features. Rather than a red light, it shines a bright green beam, which is more visible and can even be seen outdoors on a not-too-sunny day. It projects horizontal, vertical, and cross lines up to 75 feet, and has a self-leveling system that also indicates out-of-level conditions. Though it’s built tough, it weighs in at just over a pound for easy carrying.

LIGHTNING DEAL! Ends 1:30 a.m. EST 10/14/20

Purchase: Bosch 75′ Green-Beam Self-Leveling Cross-Line Laser Level, $149.00 on Amazon.