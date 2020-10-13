Amazon Prime Day Discounts on Art Supplies for Children

On its annual Prime Day, which started at 3:00 a.m. Eastern this morning and runs through 3:00 a.m. Eastern October 15, Amazon is offering thousands of deals across all shopping categories.

As you have to be an Amazon Prime member to have access to any Prime Day offers, you might want to join the club. Amazon Prime costs $12.99 per month (or $119 per year) and not only offers faster shipping, discounts at stores like Whole Foods, and access to Amazon Video, but—you guessed it—you can take advantage of steep discounts on art and craft supplies for kids. As an alternative, you can also pick up a free 30-day trial of Prime here in time to shop the sale.

Check out some of the deals below, as well as our other recommendations for deals on art supplies for children here and here. Many of these deals are lightning deals, lasting only a few hours. These products go fast, so the time to snap them up is now.

60% off Aen Art dual-tip brush markers

You don’t have to be a calligraphy master to appreciate this dual-tipped pen. With a fine-nibbed pen at one end and a brush at the other, it offers infinite graphic possibilities. This pack of 24 bright colors is deeply discounted, making it a good choice for educators.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/13/20 17:05–23:05 PDT

Purchase: Aen Art Dual-Tip Brush Markers, Set of 24 , $7.19 on Amazon.

23% off Astrobrights colored cardstock

Especially when it comes to kids’ crafts, colored paper is a must. This pack offers 320 sheets of 8.5 x 11” cardstock in five different “classic” colors—red, orange, yellow, green, and blue. The 65-pound paper is heavy enough to hold its own against even the roughest crafters, while still being light enough to work in any standard inkjet printer.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/13/20 11:50–17:50 PDT

Purchase: Astrobrights Mega Collection, “Classic” Colors, 8 1/2 x 11 Inches, 320 Sheets, $12.99 on Amazon.

33% off Elegoo electronics starter kit

Do you have a budding electrical engineer on your hands? This Arduino-compatible beginning electronics kit includes more than 200 pieces, including a PDF tutorial with more than 35 lessons.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/13/20 7:10–13:10 PDT

Purchase: Elegoo Mega Ultimate Starter Kit, $39.94 on Amazon.

51% off Elmer’s glue sticks

Teachers take note: we know how quickly you burn through glue sticks, so now is the time to stock up with this pack of 30. From the brand that knows glue, these extra-fat sticks are washable and nontoxic.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/13/20 13:50–19:50 PDT

Purchase: Elmer’s Glue Stick, Washable, 30-Count, $25.97 on Amazon.

39% off Klutz paper airplane craft kit

Kick your paper airplane game up a notch. This craft kit not only teaches your child how to craft ten different kinds of paper airplanes, but it also includes 40 sheets of custom-designed paper for great-looking flyers.

DEAL OF THE DAY! 10/13/20

Purchase: Klutz Book of Paper Airplanes Craft Kit, $10.35 on Amazon.

50% off Made By Me potholder loom

Weaving has never been simpler than it is with this potholder loom, which comes with 165 fabric loops. Once they are gone, you can always replenish your stock with loops in new colors and materials, keeping the fun going for years to come. This product hones fine motor skills and is recommended for children aged 6-15 years of age.

DEAL OF THE DAY! 10/13/20

Purchase: Made By Me Weaving Loom, $3.99 on Amazon.

57% off Makeblock robot kit

With this kit, your child or student can build their own robot, either by following the clear instructions included, or by going rogue and crafting one from their imagination. The bot can be assembled in less than 15 minutes and then it’s all about control. Young creators learn to program by telling it where to go.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/13/20 6:00–12:00 PDT

Purchase: Makeblock mBot Robot Kit, $42.00 on Amazon.

37% off Kodak instant photo printer

If you know a budding photographer, now might be the time to invest in a mini printer. This wireless model, made by one of the most trusted names in photography, measures just 2.1 x 3.4 inches and is fully compatible with iOS as well as Android devices. As a bonus, it comes with 8 pieces of photo paper.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/14/20 16:30–22:30 PDT

Purchase: Kodak Mini Wireless Photo Printer, $55.99 on Amazon.

30% off Paul Rubens metallic watercolors

These unusual pan watercolors, from ruby red to Kelly green, are all metallic. Though glittery, they are still as transparent as watercolor should be; they can be used on their own or to add a subtle sparkle to more conventional paintings. Fittingly, the paints come housed in a pale pink metal travel palette.

LIGHTNING DEAL! 10/14/20 3:00–9:00 PDT

Purchase: Paul Rubens Sparkle Watercolor, 24-Color Set, $35.99 on Amazon.