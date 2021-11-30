Product Spotlight: The Epson SureColor P700 Inkjet Printer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

For many years, I found inkjet printers frustrating. No matter what model, settings, or paper I used, the prints I made of my photographs never looked all that great.

That is, until I tried an inkjet printer that used pigment inks. Formulated with solid pigment powder, these inks are more vibrant, more stable, and more archival than the dye-based inks used in more traditional printers. In terms of print quality there is no comparison, which makes a pigment printer an ideal option for artists and photographers who display or sell their works.

The 13-inch-wide Epson SureColor P700 is the less expensive of two models Epson introduced in May of 2020. It cost $799 when it was introduced but can sometimes be found for a bit less. (Its larger companion, the 17-inch-wide P900, currently retails for around $400 more.) While this may seem pricey relative to the dye-ink printers usually found in home offices, this printer is actually quite reasonable for a pigment printer and gives great value.

The Epson SureColor P700’s features include:

A customizable touchscreen

Wireless connectivity

Epson’s UltraChrome HD PRO10 ink in 10 colors: cyan, light cyan, vivid magenta, vivid light magenta, violet, yellow, gray, light gray, photo black, and matte black.

A 10-channel MicroPiezo AMC printhead for fast, accurate printing

iOS-compatibility with an easy-to-use interface * Professional media-handling for a range of surfaces

Industry-leading print permanence (prints made with UltraChrome PRO10 ink are expected to last up to 200 years for color and 400 years for black-and-white)

Overall, I found it simple to set up the printer and sync it to my home wireless network, and the printer itself was easy to use. It produces beautiful inkjet prints (including knockout black-and-white images) for a relatively affordable price.

The P700 has 11 ink cartridges, but you’ll use only 10 of them on each print. That’s because the Epson P700 offers two blacks, Photo and Matte.

Although it can produce prints up to 13 inches wide, this printer is quite compact.

The setup instructions were easy to follow.

A responsive touch-screen LCD makes operating the printer simple.

The pigment-ink cartridges are larger than dye-based ink cartridges and last longer.