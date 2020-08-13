The Best Adhesive Foam Mounting Tape for Displaying Artworks

Artists grab mounting tape for a variety of reasons: It’s great for a quick fix when installing awkward artworks, and it works well with a wide variety of materials. Foam mounting tapes are handy for quickly bonding two materials together (though not recommended for fine art or photography applications, where an archival adhesive is preferable), and stronger tapes can be used to affix art with nontraditional surfaces to a wall. All told, these tapes are a great alternative to nails or screws. For optimal results, make sure surfaces are clean and dust free. And then tape for quick, glorious results! Review our picks for the best adhesive mounting tapes, below.

1. Gorilla Heavy Duty Double Sided Mounting Tape Gorilla’s tapes are extremely strong and resilient, and the company’s double-sided mounting tape is top of the line. Do you need to adhere nontraditional surfaces together? This tape is thick and sticks to both smooth and rough surfaces including metal, brick, stone, wood, glass, ceramic, and plastic. It’s exceptionally easy to use: Apply 2 inches of tape per 1 pound of weight and hold up to 30 pounds in an instant. Are you installing art outside? This tape is weatherproof and resistant to water and high temperatures. Need a quick fix? A small piece of this tape goes a long way to holding your artwork together with pristine results. Buy: Gorilla Heavy Duty Double Sided Mounting Tape $6.74 Buy it

2. ProTech Foam Mounting Tape If you are looking for a strong tape to adhere artworks temporarily to a wall, this product is an excellent choice. Made from clear foam and acrylic glue, ProTech’s tape strongly adheres to paper, wood, concrete, metal, and vinyl. The bond lasts only as long as you want it to, however; it peels off surfaces without damage, making it a perfect choice for exhibition spaces with concrete walls. It’s also great if you want to try out different configurations for assemblage sculpture. Temporarily affix components with this tape, and use a permanent adhesive once the final configuration is determined. This tape is also ideal for emergencies and for that last-minute fix before a studio visit, when you’re aiming to impress and need things to stay in place for a short time. Buy: ProTech Foam Mounting Tape $7.99 Buy it

3. 3M Double Coated Foam Tape Art students are extremely prolific, and educators depend on high-quality double sided tapes for mounting and exhibiting their artwork. 3M’s foam tape is perfect for classroom and art school use—easy to apply, strong, and weather resistant. A small piece goes a long way, so teachers won’t run out of it quickly. This tape also works well to affix objects such as signs and tools to walls; it is tough enough to withstand heavy classroom traffic. Its foam structure allows it to adhere to a variety of surfaces with a permanent, heavy-duty bond. The tape is a natural white and looks good with most walls and papers. Buy: 3M Double Coated Foam Tape $11.07 Buy it

4. XFasten Double Sided Mounting Tape Are you looking to add some dimension to your drawings and other works on paper? XFasten’s foam tape is thick and spongy, ideal for layering paper shapes. While easy to use with paper, its permanent bond is also strong enough to adhere frames and tools to a wall. Its white color is clean and pristine and won’t detract from an artwork’s aesthetics. Buy: XFasten Double Sided Mounting Tape $12.99 Buy it