Turn Your Cakes into Art with the Best Airbrush Food Colors

Do you want to make your pastries pop? Do you want to make a cake that looks like a pickle or a Croc? Are you inspired by goblincore baking? Try using edible airbrush colors to decorate your confections. Edible spray-on food coloring is a fun tool for any aspiring or professional baker. Unlike regular food coloring, which you have to mix into your batter, fondant, sugar paste, or icing, airbrush food coloring can be sprayed on the surface of your sweets after they’re baked and iced. Airbrush food coloring is perfect for creating gradient patterns, mixing colors, and covering a large surface area in a short amount of time. Read through our selection of the best airbrush food colors below.

1. AmeriColor AmeriMist Airbrush Colors Americolor’s edible airbrush colors are super-strong, super-bright, and super-safe and can even be sprayed on nondairy whipped toppings and icings that are usually hard to color. Because they’re highly concentrated, there’s no need to spray on too much, eliminating the risk of moisture spots accumulating on your food’s surface. Our favorite set offers a dozen different colors including super black, coral red, warm brown, and deep pink, each in easy-to-use flip-top dispenser bottles that hold 0.65 ounces. Made in the United States, kosher, and FDA approved, these vibrant colorings are top quality. Buy: AmeriColor AmeriMist Airbrush Colors $34.25 Buy it

2. Chefmaster Airbrush Food Color Set Chefmaster’s vibrant airbrush food colors, which come in a set of eight, work with any airbrush tool and are fade-resistant. Less expensive per ounce than our top pick, they’re an especially good choice for chefs who are picking up an airbrush for the first time (or artists approaching their first-ever cake-as-canvas), as they give you a good feel of this medium without breaking the bank. With these concentrated colors, you need only two to three drops for each use, so the .64-ounce bottles will take you far. Create ombré patterns, stenciled designs, and dimensional effects on your sweets with these bright and bold colors. Our one gripe is that the bottle caps are not the sturdiest, so use with care. Buy: Chefmaster Airbrush Food Color Set $16.89 Buy it

3. U.S. Cake Food Coloring Want to make ultra-colorful, psychedelic hues? This set, made in the USA, gives you the widest array of colors. You get 30 0.75-ounce bottles in shades like black, rose pink, and gold, as well as six neons. The coloring is easy to mix so you can create even more tones, and you even get a color wheel to guide your pigment-making process. Rich and vibrant, the colors come in easy-squeeze bottles with flip-top lids that properly dispense just a drop at a time to help eliminate guesswork. Buy: U.S. Cake Food Coloring $44.99 Buy it

4. DecoPac Airbrush Color DecoPac’s eight-ounce bottles of food color are ideal for high-volume bakers or for commercial production. The paint provides excellent coverage and results in colors that pop. It is available in more than a dozen colors, sold individually for you to build your ideal palette. These include must-haves for the serious baker, like a true and opaque white that can be laid down as a ground for airbrushed art, mixed with other colors, or used to make designs on darker shades. Try stenciling a lacy pattern on black (DecoPac makes that, too!) for a twist on the classic black-and-white cookie. Buy: DecoPac Airbrush Color $8.35 Buy it