For Silky Knits, Here Are the Best Alpaca Yarns

What’s as soft as cashmere and as heavy as wool? Alpaca yarn! With a silky texture that feels good against the skin, alpaca yarn also provides excellent stitch definition, making it a great choice for projects that call for cable knits. Alpaca is hypoallergenic and a good alternative for those allergic to wool. It is also a hollow-core fiber, meaning it keeps you warmer than wool in low temperatures while still being able to breathe. Be advised, however, that this hairlike fiber is less springy than wool, so it is important not to knit it too loosely—once stretched out of shape, an alpaca garment cannot be blocked back to its original form. There are a lot of alpaca yarns to choose from, so be sure to pick the right material for your project. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. AndeanSun Baby Alpaca Yarn Available in 41 colors, this premium 100% natural alpaca yarn is ultra soft and comes three skeins to a pack. With 124 yards per skein, there’s plenty of material for projects big and small. The light worsted weight works well for baby blankets, baby clothes, shawls, scarves, hats, and sweaters. Amazon Buy: AndeanSun Baby Alpaca Yarn $29.99 Buy it

2. Alpaca Warehouse Baby Alpaca Yarn Sourced directly from Peru, this fair trade yarn comes in three weights and a rainbow of colors.Like the option above, this product is offered in packs of three skeins, 109 yards per skein. Super soft, this yarn works well for baby clothes and blankets, as well as knitted items for adults with sensitive skin. Amazon Buy: Alpaca Warehouse Baby Alpaca Yarn $29.99 Buy it

3. Lion Brand Yarn Touch of Alpaca Yarn Aptly named, this option is a blend of 90% acrylic and 10% alpaca. A good choice for beginners, it is easier to work with than a yarn made of 100% alpaca. Available in seven jewel and natural tones, it combines the softness of alpaca with the durability of acrylic. An added bonus? You can throw knitted garments and blankets made of this yarn in the regular wash. Amazon Buy: Lion Brand Yarn Touch of Alpaca Yarn $7.52 Buy it

4. Patons Alpaca Blend Yarn Another alpaca blend, this yarn is composed of 60% acrylic, 22% wool, 10% nylon, and 8% alpaca and comes in 24 subtly heathered colors. Chunkier than the other options on this list, it provides excellent stitch definition and warmth, while the blend of natural and synthetic fibers makes for longer-wearing knits. Note: Though it’s Amazon a blend, this yarn is not machine washable. Buy: Patons Alpaca Blend Yarn $11.13 Buy it