The Best Banding Wheels for Painting and Glazing Pottery

Once a pottery piece is off the wheel and dry, it often goes back on another kind of turntable, a banding wheel, so it can be painted, glazed, or otherwise embellished. The rotating platform gives you unfettered access to all sides of your piece without having to walk around it or lift the piece itself. The simple rotation makes it easy to glide your brush (or etching tool) in a consistent band around your piece. You’ll encounter many options and features when shopping for a banding wheel; our picks of the best products, below, will help you choose.

1. Falling in Art Metal Pottery Banding Wheel This banding wheel is a great choice for artists who work with a wide variety of pottery pieces. It measures 7 inches in diameter and sits on a stand that lifts it about 4 inches above your work surface. Made of iron, it is heavy enough to stand steady with even the largest of pots or art sculptures. The wheel, firmly attached to its base, can be easily moved with one hand as slowly or as quickly as you like. Buy: Falling in Art Metal Pottery Banding Wheel $28.99 Buy it

2. HEEPDD Turntable Made out of two disks of equal size, this banding wheel is stable despite its hollow plastic construction. The surface measures about 7 inches in diameter and spins without hindrance. (There is also a smaller option that measures 4.5 inches in diameter.) It’s most appropriate for lighter pieces of pottery, as well as sculptures and other projects for which you need 360-degree access. Buy: HEEPDD Turntable $16.79 Buy it

3. Kopykake Variable Speed Turntable Though most banding wheels are manually spun, you might prefer one that is motor driven, leaving both hands free for glazing, painting, and applying consistent lines. This turntable works at 110 voltage and spins in either direction. It features a 12-inch wheel diameter and raises your work to a 5-inch height. The variable speed goes up to 10 rpm, adjustable via a knob on the side, and though it’s made of plastic, it can accommodate pottery up to 100 pounds. The motor runs quietly, and the plastic stand is easily cleaned. Buy: Kopykake Variable Speed Turntable $204.29 Buy it

4. SAMYO Rotating Stand Turntable Twelve inches across and well built, this turntable is perfect for pieces that are larger and heavier in nature. It is quite flat, rising only 0.67 inch above your work surface, and spins very smoothly on 12 steel ball bearings. Its low, double-disk construction and anti-slip base allow it to remain stable with even the most cumbersome of loads. It is also sold in 8- and 10-inch versions. Buy: SAMYO Rotating Stand Turntable $16.98 Buy it