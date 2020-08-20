The Best Block Printing Paper Sheets for Ink and Painted Works

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Originally invented by the Chinese to replicate single pages of text, the process of block printing has become one of the most accessible ways to create highly graphic artworks. This art form is simple to learn, and it doesn’t require a lot of tools. Among the necessary materials are reliably absorbent papers, which have to be strong enough to withstand ink or paint as well as the pressure required to leave an indelible mark. Our selections below will help you find the best sheets to meet your needs.



1. Black Ink Block Printing Paper Pack Kozo, or Japanese mulberry, is a popular fiber used in papermaking, due to its long fiber length and absorbent qualities. These papers, made in Thailand entirely of kozo, are beautiful sheets to behold, with creamy, almost gauzy surfaces. Thin, yet strong, they hold ink very well and dry without warping. One side is smooth, while the other has a gentle texture.

Buy: Black Ink Block Printing Paper Pack $17.43 Buy it

2. Speedball Fine Printmaking Paper Speedball’s product is made of a mix of kozo and bamboo fiber, resulting in a thin surface that is nearly as sturdy as Black Ink’s kozo papers. Because of their delicate nature, these sheets are ideal for controlled block printing by hand, with stamped details showing up cleanly and evenly on the uniform surfaces.

Buy: Speedball Fine Printmaking Paper $20.12 Buy it

3. Melissa & Doug Subi Block Printing Paper These are cost-efficient block printing papers: You get 100 9-inch by 12-inch sheets, each a fraction of the cost of similar products on the market. Each is compatible with water- and oil-based inks and can hold up well to basic, manual printing techniques. While not the highest-quality paper, it is a great option to use for experiments, practice, or in group settings like classrooms.

Buy: Melissa & Doug Subi Block Printing Paper $8.20 Buy it

4. Rives BFK White This paper is worthy of your best work. Made in France of 100% cotton, each sheet has been internally sized to reduce feathering of ink and resist excessive absorption. You can print them by hand with linoleum or wood blocks, use them with intaglio printing, and much more. The surfaces are a satisfying cream color and feature two soft-torn deckled edges.

Buy: Rives BFK White $54.70 Buy it