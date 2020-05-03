The Best Blue Pens for Everyday Use

From high school students to professional artists, everyone needs a reliable blue pen to meet their daily writing and drawing needs. But with endless options to choose from, picking the right tool can be daunting. Here we have assembled a selection of blue roller pens that range in hue, ink consistency, and design. Find a pen that suits your needs—whether it be signing a birthday card or sketching out your latest idea—in the following guide.

1. Arteza Gel Pens With this set of 50 retractable blue roller pens, you’ll have pens enough for everyone you know to write and draw as long as they wish. These instruments’ nontoxic gel ink dries quickly and won’t smear, so you can store or enjoy your work in a matter of minutes. Just a few strokes will yield crisp, clean lines, and you’ll enjoy the smooth, gliding feel of the pen when it hits the page. Preferred over ballpoint pens by many users, roller pens offer a fluidity and ease that is hard to find in a writing and drawing implement. Amazon Buy: Arteza Gel Pens, Set of 50 Blue Roller Ball Bullet Journal Pens, Quick-Drying Ink, Fine Point for Writing, Taking Notes & Sketching $24.99 Buy it

2. Pentel Rolling Writer Pentel of America’s rollerpen has a cushioned tip so you get a consistent line whether you write with a light or heavy hand. When you press its tip to paper, this pen will lay down 0.8mm medium lines in a vibrant blue color that will enliven all your writing. When all’s said and done, this pen has 1 mile worth of ink in its compact body. Amazon Buy: Pentel Rolling Writer Pen, 0.8 Millimeter Cushion Ball Tip, Blue Ink, Box of 12 (R100-C) $7.29 Buy it

3. Uni-ball ONYX Rollerball Pen These medium-to-fine-point pens are are dependable tools with a no-frills, cost-conscious design. Their ink resists fading and damage from moisture, so you can rest easy knowing your writing (and your signature) will be safe from harm. This set comes with 12 individual pens that are easy to hold and glide across the page. The pens are long-lasting too, so you can count on them to handle your future writing and sketching projects. Forged from 73 percent recycled materials, you can do your part to heal the planet by incorporating these pens into your practice. Buy: uni-ball ONYX Rollerball Pen, Fine Point (0.7mm), Blue, 12 Count $8.19 Buy it

4. BIC Roller Glide Deco Roller Ball Pen Equipped with a cushy rubber grip, these roller pens won’t tire your hand. The liquid ink flows freely and dries fast, and the ink reserve is visible, so you won’t be caught off guard when your ink is running low. All artists need a pen in their pocket to jot down notes or sketch out an idea, and this box of 12 pens will ensure that you always have one on hand. Carry one with you wherever you go. Buy: BIC Roller Glide Deco Roller Ball Pen, Fine Point (0.7mm), Blue, 12-Count $15.96 Buy it