The Best Blue Pens for Everyday Use

From high school students to professional artists, everyone needs a reliable blue pen to meet their daily writing and drawing needs. But with endless options to choose from, picking the right tool can be daunting. Here we have assembled a selection of blue roller pens that range in hue, ink consistency, and design. Find a pen that suits your needs—whether it be signing a birthday card or sketching out your latest idea—in the following guide.
1. Arteza Gel Pens
With this set of 50 retractable blue roller pens, you’ll have pens enough for everyone you know to write and draw as long as they wish. These instruments’ nontoxic gel ink dries quickly and won’t smear, so you can store or enjoy your work in a matter of minutes. Just a few strokes will yield crisp, clean lines, and you’ll enjoy the smooth, gliding feel of the pen when it hits the page. Preferred over ballpoint pens by many users, roller pens offer a fluidity and ease that is hard to find in a writing and drawing implement.
2. Pentel Rolling Writer
Pentel of America’s rollerpen has a cushioned tip so you get a consistent line whether you write with a light or heavy hand. When you press its tip to paper, this pen will lay down 0.8mm medium lines in a vibrant blue color that will enliven all your writing. When all’s said and done, this pen has 1 mile worth of ink in its compact body.
3. Uni-ball ONYX Rollerball Pen
These medium-to-fine-point pens are are dependable tools with a no-frills, cost-conscious design. Their ink resists fading and damage from moisture, so you can rest easy knowing your writing (and your signature) will be safe from harm. This set comes with 12 individual pens that are easy to hold and glide across the page. The pens are long-lasting too, so you can count on them to handle your future writing and sketching projects. Forged from 73 percent recycled materials, you can do your part to heal the planet by incorporating these pens into your practice.
4. BIC Roller Glide Deco Roller Ball Pen
Equipped with a cushy rubber grip, these roller pens won’t tire your hand. The liquid ink flows freely and dries fast, and the ink reserve is visible, so you won’t be caught off guard when your ink is running low. All artists need a pen in their pocket to jot down notes or sketch out an idea, and this box of 12 pens will ensure that you always have one on hand. Carry one with you wherever you go.
5. Pilot Precise Liquid Ink Stick Pen
Pilot has been in the business for more than a century, so you can trust the company with your writing and drawing needs. This pack of 12 pens will serve anyone looking to make smooth, clean lines. The V5’s 0.5mm needlepoint tip has made it a favored fineline pen for writers and artists, and a convenient metal clip enables you to stick it in your shirt pocket and keep it there. The liquid ink will give your work a bit of sheen and elegance, so bust out that notebook and start creating.