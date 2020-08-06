The Best Craft Sticks for Countless DIY Projects

Craft sticks, also called Popsicle sticks, are a DIY staple. Arguably one of the most versatile crafting materials around, you can use craft sticks to make birdhouses, model houses, model airplanes, puppets, bookmarks, picture frames, lampshades, planters, candleholders, gardening labels, and more. Cover them in glitter, paint, or varnish for a custom finish, or leave them untreated for a natural feel. Craft sticks come in all shapes, sizes, and colors, so whether you’re looking for basic crafting supplies or are in the market for more-serious model-making construction materials, there’s an option out there for you. Let us help you choose: browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Pepperell Braiding Company Natural Wood Craft Sticks Stock up on standard-sized sticks with this pack of 1,000. Perfect for crafters, teachers, model makers, and others, these craft sticks have rounded edges and are made of light-colored natural wood. With plenty of sticks to execute a myriad of projects, this product has you covered. Buy: Pepperell Braiding Company Natural Wood Craft… $14.99 Buy it

2. Eco Craft Stix Colored Wooden Craft Sticks No need to paint these sticks: this rainbow-colored set of 500 comes pre-dyed. In vibrant shades ranging from red to violet, these wooden craft sticks add a pop of color to any project. Available in the standard size, the sticks are made of birchwood that stands sturdy but is easy to cut if needed. Buy: Eco Craft Stix Colored Wooden Craft Sticks $9.99 Buy it

3. Multicraft Imports Krafty Kids Mini Craft Sticks These wooden craft sticks come in a miniature kid-friendly size that’s perfect for class crafts. The light-colored wood takes well to paint, glue, and embellishments, and, being birch, is easily cut or broken for a customized size. With 150 units per pack, there are plenty of sticks to go around. Buy: Multicraft Imports Krafty Kids Mini Craft Sticks $5.31 Buy it

4. Chenille Kraft Natural Wood Craft Sticks Available in an oversized dimension, these sticks are both wider and longer than the other sticks on this list. Sized for making super-sturdy model houses or wide-handled puppets, these jumbo sticks are versatile and strong. With 500 sticks per box, you’re set to make a variety of crafts. Buy: Chenille Kraft Natural Wood Craft Sticks $12.99 Buy it