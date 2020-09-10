The Best Craft Supply Caddy for Storing Materials

A convenient and comfortable way to store, organize, and transport your supplies, a caddy is a must-have for any avid crafter. Caddies come in a variety of shapes and sizes, but the general form features a deep base that allows plenty of storage and a handle that offers easy transport. With so many options on the market, it can be easy to get overwhelmed. Let us help you choose, with our roundup of the best options below.

1. Storex Large Classroom Caddy This product includes not just one but two large caddies. With a basic design, each caddy has two large bifurcated compartments with a deep base and a comfort-grip handle. Each comes with six removable cups: three for each side, so you can choose to section off the large compartments to hold smaller items. Made of impact-resistant plastic, these caddies are dishwasher safe and easily wiped clean. Buy: Storex Large Classroom Caddy $33.99 Buy it

2. Deflecto Expandable Marker Accordion This caddy is intended to hold long-stemmed supplies such as pencils, markers, paintbrushes, pencils, or pens. Equipped to hold up to eighty items, this case has a unique design that allows you to unfold the storage unit into four sections. When the caddy is whole, it has a double-decker design and a locking plastic lid with a carrying handle. The clear lid snaps into place to keep items secure, and the compact, folding construction allows the unit to sit on a desk or shelf without taking up too much room. Buy: Deflecto Expandable Marker Accordion $33.55 Buy it

3. Learning Resources Storage Center This multicolored caddy is ideal for classroom use. Its circular design is perfect for a tabletop setting, and it has eight removable containers positioned around a central cylindrical storage space. Each container is designed with an easy-to-hold handle for convenient adjustment and is perfectly sized to hold glue sticks, pencils, scissors, and more. Buy: Learning Resources Storage Center $14.99 Buy it

4. mDesign Plastic Portable Craft Storage Organizer Available in a range of colors, this plastic caddy has a simple and functional design. Made of sturdy BPA and chlorine-free shatter-resistant plastic, this product is super safe and durable. Constructed with a tote-like design, the handle splits the base section into two sides. One side is one large pocket, and the other is sectioned off into three small pockets. With a deep base and comfortable handle, this caddy is equipped to hold all your crafting supplies in an organized manner. Buy: mDesign Plastic Portable Craft Storage Organizer $14.99 Buy it