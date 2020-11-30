We’ve Found the Best Cyber Monday Deals on Art Supplies

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Today is Cyber Monday, when many US retailers post deep discounts on selected wares, including art and craft supplies. To help you parse the offerings, we’ll be tracking some of the best deals on artists’ tools, from pastels to tablets, to give as gifts or to keep for yourself.

We will be updating this page all today, so check in with us often. A word of advice: Move fast, as many of these products will sell out quickly. (Prices current at time of publication.)

For more holiday savings, check out our Black Friday recommendations here, here, and here. Though some items have sold out, many are still available at discounted prices.

B&H PHOTO VIDEO

For cameras, computers, and peripheral devices, look no further than B&H, which will be listing flash Cyber Monday flash deals until midnight, plus holiday deals and specials.

These just in:

$110 off Dell 24-inch monitor

With an ultrathin bezel, this monitor maximizes viewing space without taking over your desk and features 1920 x 1080 full HD resolution for crisp detail and vivid color. Give your art or photography the monitor it deserves, now only $149.00.

Purchase: Dell P2419H 24-Inch 16:9 Ultrathin Bezel IPS Monitor, $149.00 from B&H

$80.99 off Fujifilm Instax smartphone printer

This instant printer makes 2.4-by-2.4-inch prints from your digital photos, the square format reminiscent of old snapshots. Today it is almost half off list price.

Purchase: Fujifilm Instax Share SP-3 Smartphone Printer, White, $89.00 from B&H

MICHAELS

We are loving these deals from the art and craft supply company’s Cyber Monday Sale:

Buy-two-and-get-one-free sale on all yarn

Stock up on quality yarns today, when you’ll get three items for the price of two, plus earn 25% in Michaels rewards.

Purchase: Yarn, $1.27-$83.92 from Michaels

Buy one Canson pad or book and get one 50% off

Michaels is also offering a great deal on Canson products. Dozens of artist’s books, sketch pads, and more are essentially three for the price of two.

Purchase: Canson Paper and Drawing Pads, various prices from Michaels

Buy one Copic marker or set and get one 50% off

Save on these covetable (and pricey) markers, originally developed in Japan for manga artists. The sale extends to individual markers as well as sets.

Purchase: Copic Markers and Pens, various prices from Michaels

Take 30% off all Prismacolor colored pencil sets

Treat yourself with these high-quality pencils, whose rich pigments offer a superior blending, layering, and shading experience. The deal extends to both Prismacolor’s Premier pencils and their lower-priced Scholar line.

Purchase: Prismacolor Pencil Sets, various prices on Michaels

Save $12.00 on Tombow brush pen sets

Take almost half off a set of five alcohol-based dual-tip markers or ten double-ended water-based brush pens, regularly $26.99, from this popular Japanese brand.

Purchase: Tombow 5-Piece ABT PRO and 10-Piece Dual Brush Sets, 14.99 from Michaels

Get $45.00 off Sharpie permanent markers

If you missed Blick’s sale on this gigantic set of colored Sharpies, you can still score it here.

Purchase: 45-Count Sharpie Ultimate Collection Permanent Marker Set, $29.99 from Michaels

Cricut Maker now just $300

Cricuts don’t often go on sale, so now’s the time to invest in this versatile cutting machine and save $50 that can go towards supplies. (Only available in one color on line.)

Purchase: Cricut Maker, $299 from Michael’s.

Take 40% off all Cricut supplies

Speaking of supplies, all Cricut materials, mats, and tools are 40% off.

Purchase: Cricut Accessories, $2.39-$116.55 from Michaels

BLICK ART MATERIALS



Blick has Cyber Monday deals on some of our favorite tools for artists, along with free shipping on orders of over $35.00. Shop the deals below and support this family-owned purveyor of quality artists’ tools and supplies.

Save 83% off list on Blick double-ended markers

Filled with quick-drying alcohol-based ink, Blick’s illustration markers feature a a chisel-point tip at one end and a brush tip at the other. Don’t miss this limited-time deal on a set of 24.

Purchase: Blick Illustrator Markers, Set of 24, $14.99 from Blick

Save 50% off list on a travel set of Winsor & Newton Cotman watercolors

Containing 12 half pans of Winsor & Newton’s budget line of watercolors and a compact brush, this pocket-sized case has a slide-out palette and an integrated water dish. It’s a great set for taking on the road—and a great stocking stuffer for a budding watercolorist.

Purchase: Winsor & Newton Cotman Watercolors, Compact Set of 14 Half Pans, $18.49 from Blick

Take 64% off list on Princeton synthetic watercolor brushes

No animals were harmed in the making of these high-quality synthetic sable brushes. A set of four brushes in useful shapes and sizes is now over half off list.

Purchase: Princeton Aqua Elite Series 4850 Brushes, Set of 4, $29.99 from Blick

Save 45-70% off list on Utrecht Artists’ oil paints

Get great deals on sets and individual tubes of these professional-quality oils, still handcrafted in Brooklyn.

Purchase: Utrecht Artists’ Oil paints and Sets, $5.40-$277.41 from Blick

Get 55% or more off list on Utrecht Artists’ fluid acrylics

Also from Utrecht, these highly pigmented acrylics dry to a smooth matte finish and are well-suited to any project that requires a free-flowing paint.

Purchase: Utrecht Artists’ Fluid Acrylics, $5.40-$277.41 from Blick

FULLY

This company, which specializes in sustainably manufactured ergonomic furniture, is offering 15% off its entire inventory through through the end of the day. Though Fully markets its wares as office furniture, many items in its catalog are equally useful in the studio. Save on top-rated products like the Capisco chair (easily turned into a drafting stool by adding a foot ring), the Jarvis standing desk, and the Jaswig children’s desk, perfect as a first work table.

AMAZON

Amazon’s Cyber Monday Deals are live and include discounts on paper, pens, craft supplies, and studio equipment. We’ll be sifting through the offerings to find you the best of them. Don’t forget that Amazon Prime members get access to daily deals and free shipping. Get a 30-day free trial to Amazon Prime here.

Here are deals we’ve already spotted on some of our favorite products:

Pentel water brushes 39% off

Self-moistening water brushes are just paintbrushes with a water reservoir in the shaft: you simply fill up a water brush and get to work. Use them with water-soluble colored pencils or pastels, or add them to a travel watercolor set. These water brushes, offered as a set of four assorted brushes, feature a durable nylon tip that holds a point but also strokes softly along the paper.

Purchase: Pentel Aquash Water Brushes, Set of 4, $14.54 from Amazon

Get 64% off X-Acto #11 fine-point blades for X-Acto

As any artist who uses X-Acto knives knows, replacement blades can run into money. Score a great deal on a pack (or several packs!) of 100 #11 blades, now over 50% off.

Purchase: X-Acto X-Life #11 Classic Fine Point Blades, Bulk Pack of 100, $14.29 on Amazon.

Save $16.38 on Speedball block printing kit

Make your own holiday cards this year with this compact block printing kit, which includes a lino cutter with five different cutting tips, a brayer, an inking plate, a baran, and a booklet with tips and ideas. Add paper, a lino block (or a potato), and your imagination, and get printing!

Purchase: Speedball Block Printing Tool Kit, $33.95 from Amazon

Take 68% off X-Acto paper trimmer

If you do a lot of paper crafting, and you have room in your studio or classroom, this old-fashioned guillotine-style paper cutter, with a solid wood base and a self-sharpening steel blade is a great investment. Get a whopping 68% off the 12-by-15-inch model, which is big enough for most scrapbooking and collage projects.

Purchase: X-Acto Heavy Duty Wood Guillotine Trimmer, 12 x 15″, $32.17 from Amazon

Stay tuned for more recommendations as the day progresses.