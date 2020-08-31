The Best Flour-Sack Towels Are Super Absorbent and Multipurpose

What’s more absorbent than a paper towel and more versatile than a dishrag? A flour-sack towel! Named after the cloth once used to package bulk quantities of flour and other grains, a flour-sack towel is made of thin woven cloth that’s highly absorbent and lint-free. Large enough to drape over a half sheet pan, while letting dough rise or vegetables dry, these towels aren’t just for cleaning up messes. The fine weave allows them to act as strainers or cheese cloth, and they get softer with each wash. An environmentally friendly alternative to paper towels, flour sack towels are a kitchen staple. Available in a variety of materials, weaves, and colors, there are plenty to choose from. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Utopia Kitchen Flour-Sack Dish Towels Made of 100% cotton, these flour towels are highly absorbent and perfect for drying hands, wiping stains, cleaning windows, and straining cheese. Lightweight and lint-free, these towels are machine washable and preshrunk for long-lasting results. With professionally hemmed edges, these towels won’t fray or tear, and the thin weave and crisp white surface make for easy DIY embroidery. Buy: Utopia Kitchen Flour-Sack Dish Towels $16.94 Buy it

2. Talvania Classic White Flour-Sack Towels These cotton flour-sack towels are four times more absorbent than other options on this list. The textured herringbone surface scrubs tough-to-remove stains and retains water more easily than would a smooth woven towel. Machine washable and easily customized via embroidery or fabric paint, these towels are restaurant-grade quality. Buy: Talvania Classic White Flour-Sack Towels $24.95 Buy it

3. KAF Home Flour-Sack Though these towels only come in a pack of two, their pretty design makes up for it. Choose from towels featuring botanical prints of rosemary, pears, lemons, or apples or those with woodcut prints of fish or hearts. Made of 100% cotton, each towel comes with a sewn-in loop for easy hanging and can be both machine washed and dried. Buy: KAF Home Flour-Sack $12.99 Buy it

4. Linen and Towel Flour-Sack Dish Towels With a 130 thread count, these towels are the finest woven on the list. Made from premium unbleached cotton, these white towels feature stitched edges and hanging loops. Sturdy and well made, these towels only get softer after having been washed. Buy: Linen and Towel Flour-Sack Dish Towels $23.79 Buy it