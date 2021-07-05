The Best Kid’s Drawing Boards Are Safe and Mess Free

It’s vital for young children to express themselves, but their art can be difficult to love when it’s on your clean walls or all over their clothing. Drawing boards, which typically involve a stylus and a responsive surface, are a great addition to any toy box. Endlessly reusable, they are eco-friendly, mess free, and safe—your toddlers won’t be eating crayons or sticking paint in their mouths. Our picks below will provide your child with hours of fun while encouraging imagination and learning.

1. Wellchild Magnetic Drawing Board Designed with round corners, this small but hard-wearing magnetic board is perfect for toddlers. It’s easy for little hands to grip, and the stylus is short and tapered to help with beginner pencil grasps. Each quadrant of the board showcases a different color to make the doodling experience fun and surprising. Wellchild’s product comes with three magnetic stamps in playful shapes—a rabbit, a heart, and a star—that can be attached next to the drawing area. While these have a tendency to come loose, you can always keep them safe in the included drawstring backpack. Amazon Buy: Wellchild Magnetic Drawing Board $10.99 Buy it

2. Jasonwell Kids Drawing Pad This battery-powered LCD board offers a smooth drawing experience and lets kids create a multicolor design on a black background. The flexible, pressure-sensitive screen can record thin or thick lines, and the sturdy plastic frame absorbs shock to prevent damage. If your child creates a design and wants to keep it for a while, the screen can be locked to prevent new marks and guard against erasure. Buy: Jasonwell Kids Drawing Pad $18.99 Buy it

3. Cra-Z-Art Original Magna Doodle This magnetic drawing board has four included stamps in highly usable shapes: a triangle, a square, a circle, and a star. Little hands can easily slide the eraser across the screen, and the magnetic pen is attached to the board with a cord to prevent loss. Note that the stamps are a possible choking hazard for very young children. Amazon Buy: Cra-Z-Art Original Magna Doodle $24.99 Buy it

4. Boogie Board eWriter Tablet A drawing board is a great choice for older kids as well, but the juvenile designs of our other options could make an 8-year-old cringe. This all-black LCD board looks mature and works well. The screen responds to varying pressures just like a traditional pencil and paper. Also included are a stainless steel stylus, housed in a handy slot on the back of the board, and a neoprene sleeve to keep the board safe during travel. While the watch battery that powers this board is encased in the body, it can be replaced with the help of a mini screwdriver. Amazon Buy: Boogie Board eWriter Tablet $29.99 Buy it