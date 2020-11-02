The Best Lace Yarn for Delicate Textiles and Garments

Lace yarns are extremely fine yarns with a knitting gauge approximately eight-plus stitches per inch. Usually lace yarn is used with large knitting needles or crochet hooks for open, lacy patterns, ideal for summer wraps and delicate textile art. Lace yarns may be doubled up for patterns recommending finger-weight yarn, and using two different colors creates beautiful effects. These yarns should be treated gently and are ideal for elegant, lacy fiber art.

1. Andean Sun Baby Alpaca Yarn Exquisitely soft, this yarn is perfect for installation and fiber art that is delicate but will also be touched. Baby alpaca yarn is renowned for its ultra-cozy texture, an ideal yarn for children’s clothing and blankets. There are no knots or joints within the skeins, only even single-ply yarn with minimal stretch. Great for precise work, it is soft enough to make garments. This fuzzy yarn doesn’t shed and comes in a range of contemporary colors. Luxurious and strong, it is perfect for art displayed in high-trafficked areas. Buy: Andean Sun Baby Alpaca Yarn $31.98 Buy it

2. Lion Brand Amazing Lace Yarn Do you dream about fine lace yarn that is as soft and light as cashmere but easy to care for? This amazing yarn feels like cashmere but is made from acrylic and nylon fibers. This extremely fine, durable blend retains its shape, is machine washable, and available in a variety of dazzling colors that remain true from batch to batch. It’s the perfect lace yarn for fine fiber art that needs a lot of easily cleaned yarn. It doesn’t chafe hands: perfect for hours of art making. It’s a little stretchy and a little thicker than most lace yarns, ensuring flexibility as you work. Buy: Lion Brand Amazing Lace Yarn $27.47 Buy it

3. BambooMN JubileeYarn Lace Weight It’s hard to believe that this soft, elegant yarn is made via an environmentally friendly process and created from bamboo and Tencel. Tencel is sourced from sustainably sourced raw material wood; fashion designers and artists love its sustainability and performance. Available in a rainbow of colors with a slight sheen, this yarn is incredibly strong and won’t snag, pill, or fray. The yarn isn’t stretchy: perfect for precision fiber art. Very thin, its weight is close to crochet yarn; use multiple strands to create a heavier-weight yarn. This yarn is biodegradable and will not harm the environment. Buy: BambooMN JubileeYarn Lace Weight $14.75 Buy it

4. Malabrigo Lace Yarn Malabrigo’s lace yarn is single ply and spun from 100% baby merino wool from flocks of merino sheep bred on family ranches in Uruguay. Merino wool is known for its strength, softness, and springiness. This single-strand lace yarn is dyed in batches of ten skeins in a range of zingy, variegated colors, including buscando azul. Colors vary per batch; order more than enough yarn for your project. This yarn sits comfortably in your hands and blocks well and is perfect for delicate shawls, refined fiber art, and weaving. Clean by hand washing in cold water. Buy: Malabrigo Lace Yarn $11.00 Buy it