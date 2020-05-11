Make Your Presentations a Breeze with the Best Magnetic Whiteboards

Black chalkboards reigned for centuries as an essential feature of the classroom, but after having first appeared on the market in the 1960s, whiteboards were in wide use by the 1990s. These days, whiteboards stand at the front of most classrooms, meeting rooms, and offices. Magnetic whiteboards are especially versatile: store your dry-erase markers and erasers, supply caddies, and subject dividers right on its convenient surface. Look through the selection below to find the best magnetic whiteboard to suit your needs.

1. Officeline Magnetic Dry Erase Board Officeline’s super-slim, ultra-lightweight magnetic dry erase board comes with a full complement of accessories, including a magnetic whiteboard pen, a magnetic eraser, three magnets, and a kit for mounting. Not only do you get a premium, high clarity, scratch-resistant dry erase board that’s available in sizes ranging from 12 by 18 inches to 36 by 48 inches, but this high-end board is guaranteed not to warp. Stay on top of deadlines, study material, and lecture notes with this lifetime replacement–guaranteed board. Buy: Officeline Ultra-Slim, Lightweight Magnetic Dry Erase Board & Accessories (Includes Whiteboard Pen & Pen Tray, 3 x Magnets & Eraser) (36 x 48 Inch) $89.99 Buy it

2. JILoffice Large Magnetic White Board This 60-by-40-inch magnetic dry erase board is great for classroom or office use. The scratch-resistant surface takes easily to dry erase markers, and the board is framed in a sturdy black aluminum border that is scratch-resistant and satin-finished; the rounded corner parts are nylon. Installation is easy with the included kit; mount the whiteboard either vertically or horizontally. The package includes a detachable marker tray, but no markers or magnets. Though this board is an economical choice, be warned that inadequate packaging may result in the it arriving damaged. Buy: JILoffice Large Magnetic White Board, Dry Erase Board 60 x 40 Inch, Black Aluminum Frame Wall Mounted Board for Office Home and School $169.99 Buy it

3. Arteza Magnetic Whiteboard Set This whiteboard set comes complete with 2 dry erase lap boards, 16 dry erase markers, 2 magnetic erasers, 4 board magnets, and either magnets or double-sided tape for mounting the board vertically or horizontally. The 16 fine-tipped dry erase markers have magnetic caps to hold them to the board’s surface; there are 2 each of 8 colors. The board measures 11 by 14 inches and is easily portable, and a sleek silver frame and thick padding under the writing surface give it added strength. Buy: Arteza Framed Magnetic Whiteboard Set, 11x14 inches, 2-Pack Dry Erase Lap Boards with Markers & Magnets for School, Home, Office, Planning, Brainstorming, Projects $31.98 Buy it

4. DexBoard Dry Erase Board This magnetic whiteboard is perfect for mounting in the office or the classroom. DexBoard offers whiteboards in a variety of sizes—in a range from 48 by 24 inches to 72 by 40—to suit any space. The board offers the convenience of a magnetic surface and a detachable tray to hold markers or erasers as needed. Mount the board vertically or horizontally by means of a sturdy aluminum frame that has ABS plastic housing at the corners to hold the screws. This product is fairly heavy, but substantial padding with Styrofoam assures safe shipment. Owing to the weight, it may require two people to mount the boards in larger sizes. Buy: 48 x 36 Inch Large Magnetic Dry Erase Board with Pen Tray| Wall-Mounted Aluminum Portable Message Presentation White Board for Kids, Students & Teachers $59.99 Buy it