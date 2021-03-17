The Best Mosaic Tiles for Learning an Ancient Craft

A form that’s lasted more than 4,000 years, mosaic art originated in ancient Mesopotamia. It further developed among the Greeks, who used stones and pebbles to make their designs. But the medium really took off thanks to the Romans, who developed a mini-mosaic style that produced elaborate compositions and lifelike renderings in works that covered entire floors. In more recent centuries, mosaic art saw a resurgence during the Victorian era, when an Etruscan revival (the Etruscans predated the Romans on the Italian peninsula) engendered a comeback of mosaic jewelry and decorative objects. Today, crafting with tiles remains au courant, with artists of all skill levels using them to decorate planters, bird feeders, tabletops, and much more. We’ve searched the market for tiles to make your mosaic work shine; peruse our selection of the best below.

1. Milltown Merchants Mosaic Tiles Consistent in size yet customizable, these tiles are an eye catching pick for any project. Made of Venetian glass, the tiles are opaque with subtle surface variations that gives them the look of semiprecious stones. Each measures about ¾ inch square but can be cut cleanly into smaller pieces if you have a pair of wheeled mosaic nippers. Used as is, the squares are finished with smooth edges and feature grooves on the back that improve their grip to adhesives. They’re available in eight beautiful color combinations. Buy: Milltown Merchants Mosaic Tiles $25.99 Buy it

2. Mosaic Joy Craft Tiles If you want tiles in different sizes but don’t want to bother cutting them, go with a pack from Mosaic Joy. Each 11-ounce bag comes with triangular, square, and rectangular glass pieces that are finished with glitter so they don’t just gleam but sparkle. The resulting effect is not unlike nail polish; in fact, each piece is about the size of a fingernail. Featuring rounded edges, these tiles won’t surprise you with sharp jabs, making them a great option for kids’ crafts. Buy: Mosaic Joy Craft Tiles $14.99 Buy it

3. Color y Tradicion Mexican Talavera Tiles This pack of painted clay tiles is perfect for the pattern lover. Each pack includes 10 pounds of large pieces of factory seconds, some of which are broken, that you can mix and match in your own creations. Made in Mexico, they feature ornate, cheery designs in warm colors, all complementary to allow for limitless layouts. Note that because these aren’t the factory’s best tiles, you’ll encounter some inconsistencies in quality, like smeared paint or variations in thickness. Because these tiles can be affected by moisture or frost, they are best suited for indoor use. Buy: Color y Tradicion Mexican Talavera Tiles $25.95 Buy it

4. Mosaiko Mosaic Glass Tiles We’re drawn to these glass tiles for their modern look. Available in color mixes of reds, blues, greens, and more, the squares are perfectly smooth, with uniform edges and near-matte surfaces. Cut in 3/8-inch squares, they look almost like candy. But we also like that they are made with care for our planet. The tiles are composed entirely of recycled glass and packaged in recycled paper. Buy: Mosaiko Mosaic Glass Tiles $17.99 Buy it