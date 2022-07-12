The Best Mounting and Poster Putty for Affixing Your Artworks to Various Surfaces

Protect walls from damage and posters from falling by using mounting or poster putty to hang decor. Unlike nails, tacks, and duct tape, mounting and poster putty won’t leave holes or peel paint. Flexible and customizable, these putties are best used on hard surfaces to hold lightweight items. In addition to mounting objects on walls, putty is also great for household jobs like stopping rattling windows, securing candlesticks, and sticking a blotter to a desk. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Loctite Mounting Putty Loctite’s mounting putty pack includes 2 ounces of blue putty that’s sticky enough to adhere securely to hard surfaces but not so sticky that it will tear paper posters or artwork. A convenient alternative to staples, tape, and magnets, it can be used in the home, classroom, studio, and office. It is super strong, able to hold up to 1 pound, so it’s perfect for mounting a small whiteboard or blackboard. This nontoxic putty is safe and easy to use, and it won’t leave residue when removed. Buy: Loctite Mounting Putty $1.84 Buy it

2. Duck Poster Putty Duck Brand’s reusable and removable poster putty is a reliable, quality product. Secure objects and decor weighing up to 1 pound to walls in your home, office, studio, or classroom. This putty, sold in a 2-ounce pack, adheres to a wide variety of surfaces including wood, tile, linoleum, cinderblock, brick, metal, plastic, and glass. Buy: Duck Poster Putty $2.72 Buy it

3. Tombow Xtreme Mounting Putty For a multi-purpose putty, go with Tombow Extreme Mounting Putty. This ultra-adherent putty can be used for both indoor and outdoor projects and is weather safe. High performance and reusable, it sticks to metal, stone, brick, wood, glass, ceramic, and rubber. With 60 precut pieces per pack, this product saves you time. Buy: Tombow Xtreme Mounting Putty $2.99 Buy it

4. Alcolin Sticky Putty Ideal for gallery spaces and museums, this archival putty is top notch. Acid and solvent free, it won’t damage your work or walls. This non-greasy putty stays in excellent condition over extended periods. You can use it over and over, and thanks to the innovative sleeve packaging, you can store it with ease without fear of it drying out. Buy: Alcolin Sticky Putty $9.99 Buy it