The Best Scissors for Precise Cutting

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, ARTNews may receive an affiliate commission.

Whether you’re cutting paper figures or snipping loose threads, you’re going to want to cut with confidence. For precise cuts, choose a pair of scissors smaller than the average eight-inch-long models. These will be easier to maneuver around tight spaces, and their blades will be able to fit into corners and other hard-to-reach spaces. Cut exactly where you intend to cut with one of our picks below.

ARTnews RECOMMENDS

Fiskars Softgrip Scissors

Designed with a two-inch, super-sharp blade, these scissors promise longevity, comfort, and accuracy. The steel blades move smoothly and are sharp to their tip, and the orange handles are easy to spot in a second and have a soft grip. Capable of cutting through thick paper, fabrics, and even leather, they are a great go-to for most projects.

WE ALSO LIKE

Westcott Pointed Titanium Bonded Scissors

Westcott was the first to come out with titanium-bonded scissors, where titanium and chromium nitride bond with stainless steel to prevent corrosion. The razor-sharp blades on these five-inch babies can slice through materials like cardboard, card stock, and laminate with little effort, and the ergonomic plastic handles are suited for both right- and left-handed users. Durable and rust-proof, these will last you years.

ANOTHER GOOD OPTION

Singer ProSeries Detail Scissors

Need scissors primarily for fabric? Singer knows sewing, and they’ve hit the mark with these professional-quality scissors, which are designed with tempered stainless steel blades to slice through textiles thin or thick like a hot knife through butter. This 4.5-inch pair makes quick work of cloth and its microtip is perfect for snipping loose threads in tight spots.

TOP OF THE LINE

Fiskars Titanium Micro-Tip Easy Action Scissors

Comfortable to hold and equipped with a short, fine-tipped blade, these scissors make snipping threads with utmost precision a breeze. Though designed for fabrics, you can use them with lots of other materials, like cardboard. The handles have a soft grip and are fitted with a spring that reduces hand fatigue—a design that received an endorsement from the Arthritis Foundation. The titanium blades are sharp and resistant to corrosion, and they can access tight spots to ensure neat finishes. They are also strong enough to cut through several layers of fabric.

ALSO CONSIDER

DMC Embroidery Scissors

The sleekest in our group, this pair of gold scissors is simple but reliable and is especially good for stitchery and embroidery. Despite being all metal, the grip is very smooth, and using them is quite comfortable. The relatively short blades have a super-pointed tip, which is ideal not only for threads and fabric but also for paper and other crafting materials—scrapbookers will enjoy using these for superfine cuts. We would not recommend them, however, for use with heavier items like thick yarn or stiff fabric.