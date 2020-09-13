The Best Sewing Awl for Leather, Wood, and Textiles

Go awl out. Used to punch holes in leather, wood, and textiles, awls have been around since ancient times. The best part of an awl-punctured hole is that it doesn’t leave a cut line, so the hole is equipped to hold a grommet, stitch, or eyelet. Oftentimes, seamstresses will use an awl as opposed to a needle and thread when working with thicker materials like leather, canvas, and denim. Thicker, narrower, and stronger than a knife blade, awl needles punch right through tough materials and hold up well under applied downward pressure. With a variety of different needle types and grip shapes, there are plenty of products to choose from. Browse our selection of the best options below.

1. Speedy Stitcher Sewing Awl Originally patented in 1909, the Speedy Stitcher awl design has been in high demand for over a century and is still produced by the Silver Creek Leather Company in Southern Indiana. With a comfortable wooden grip and custom-designed diamond-point needle, this awl can be used to sew any heavy-duty material. Each tool comes with a spool of high-tensile waxed thread, so you’re set to get sewing machine–quality lock stitches right away. Buy: Speedy Stitcher Sewing Awl Buy it

2. BIGTEDDY Sewing Awl Hand Stitcher Kit This sleek gold-finished copper-handled awl comes with four interchangeable needles. Including two hook needles and two straight needles, you can achieve a variety of different puncture marks and stitches with ease. For easy storage, transport, and organization, this set comes packaged in a branded clear plastic box. Buy: BIGTEDDY Sewing Awl Hand Stitcher Kit $10.99 Buy it

3. Dritz Awl with Wooden Handle Dritz is a dependable, affordable brand for quality sewing supplies, and this awl is no exception. Available at a fraction of the cost, this awl has a thick, super-sharp needle. An ergonomic egg-shaped wooden handle provides a comfortable hold. Buy: Dritz Awl with Wooden Handle $3.47 Buy it

4. Clover Straight Tailors Awl Another classic sewing supplies brand, Clover produces well-made, well-priced products. A slimmer model than the other options on this list, this awl is lightweight and serviceable. A handy plastic cover keeps the needle sharp and protected, making this awl a great option for those on the go. Buy: Clover Straight Tailors Awl $6.01 Buy it