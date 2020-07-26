The Best Sewing Gauge for Precise and Easy Measurements

A sewing gauge is a handy tool for making quick and consistent measurements. Easy to use, it guarantees symmetrical hems, evenly placed buttonholes, consistent seam allowances, and more. Typically compact, sewing gauges are meant to make small measurements to maintain accuracy for a beautiful finish. Our picks below will help you find the best sewing gauge for your project.
1. Dritz Sewing Gauge
Great for repeat markings and even spacing, this 6-inch metal sewing gauge features a sliding marker that stays in place for reliable and accurate measurements. With guides in both inches and centimeters, this tool is ideal for marking set distances for hems, tucks, pleats, and buttonholes.
2. Clover Sliding Gauge
This multifunctional tool has five uses: it’s a buttonhole spacing and marking gauge, a seam allowance gauge, a hem gauge, a circle compass, and a T gauge. It’s made of plastic in a compact 6-inch T-square design that provides measurement guides on both a vertical and a horizontal axis. This versatile tool includes a sliding gauge that locks in place to accurately measure set distances and a pivoting compass at the bottom to easily scribe arcs and circles.
3. Darice Measuring Guage
This oddly shaped tool features 14 commonly used measurements. The double-sided aluminum gauge is perfect for checking small measurements when quilting or sewing. Durable and compact, it includes measurements from ⅛ to 1¾ inches.
4. Dritz Ezy-Hem Gauge
Useful for a variety of sewing projects, this gauge features both straight and curved edges to quickly measure hems, pockets, pattern alterations, and waistbands. The double-sided gauge bears easy-to-read markings in both inches and centimeters. Its aluminum design is heat and moisture resistant; this makes it suitable for use while ironing, allowing the user to quickly measure and press in hems without needing to pin fabric in place.
5. Clover Triangles Gauge
A stress-saving tool for quilt designers, this triangle gauge helps users easily measure half-square and quarter-square triangle blocks. It is made of sturdy plastic and features an inner sliding gauge that locks in place to accurately cut, measure, and sew without guesswork. Measurements are provided for five convenient block sizes—2½, 3½, 4½, 5½, and 6½ inches.