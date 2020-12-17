The Best Silver Clasps for Jewelry Making

From spring rings to toggles, the clasps of the jewelry world are varied. Visual form aside, a good clasp should simply work well to secure a trinket and prevent damage, or worse, loss. It should also be easy to release and fasten, allowing wearers to slip on their favorite chains and creations without ruining any nails. If you’re seeking a silver clasp, it’s best to find a 925 silver sterling one, as they are durable, attractive, and still affordable. Our picks below will help you find the right clasp for your needs that looks great from any angle.

1. Beadaholique Spring Clasps Attractive and well constructed, these round clasps from Beadaholique are the best fasteners in our book. While some sellers falsely advertise sterling silver products, these are solid sterling silver clasps that have a bright finish and won’t tarnish even if frequently worn—even in the shower. Each looks delicate but is durable, with a smooth spring contraption and well-fitting, secure closing latch. To secure it to a piece of jewelry, simply open the small ring that’s firmly attached to the main circle. Buy: Beadaholique Spring Clasps $3.85 Buy it

2. Adabele Sterling Silver Lobster Clasp Connectors Spring clasps look elegant, but they can be a little challenging to open with one hand. Lobster claws tend to be a little easier to work with. We like these sterling silver ones that have an elongated form, as they open without difficulty, stay closed when worn, and present a lovely polished surface that isn’t quick to tarnish. Each comes with a jump ring to connect it to a piece of jewelry, although these pieces feel slightly less sturdy than the clasp component. Buy: Adabele Sterling Silver Lobster Clasp Connectors $7.10 Buy it

3. Tiparts Lobster Claw Clasps This pack of clasps from Tiparts is a budget-friendly pick for high-volume work or group activities. You get 50 clasps as well as 100 open jump rings that are easy to open and connect. Unlike our other options, these are made of an iron alloy so will tarnish much faster than sterling silver, but their pinching mechanism is reliable and smooth-moving. They are an excellent option for casual crafts, whether you’re making charm bracelets, beaded jewelry, or cute key chains. Buy: Tiparts Lobster Claw Clasps $5.99 Buy it

4. uGems Figure Eight Lobster Clasp If you’re looking for a clasp with a cool, eye-catching look, consider this elegant sterling silver option from uGems. It features dual openings that form an infinity shape, both of which are controlled by a single lever so they open at the same time. This design is ideal for connecting links and shortening bracelets or necklaces, while introducing an attractive and sturdy embellishment. Although this is a relatively pricey clasp, it is incredibly sturdy, won’t tarnish, and will last for years. Buy: uGems Figure Eight Lobster Clasp $13.97 Buy it