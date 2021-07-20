Enhance Your Installations With the Best Strobe Lights

While strobe lights are most common on the dance floor, they can be valuable in the artist’s studio too. You can use these lamps, which produce regular pulses of light, to enhance photography, add flashing effects to your installations, and even create sensory experiences—just please be mindful about the potential to trigger migraines or, worse, seizures. Choosing the right strobe light can be overwhelming, since models can have an abundance of technical features. Ahead, consider what we think are your five best options.

1. EcoStrobe Stage Strobe Light Our top pick is simple to operate and budget friendly, and it packs a lot of features. Although it’s a box that measures just about 6.5 by 4 by 2 inches, it is powerful: The lighting surface features nine dozen 60-watt-equivalent LED bulbs that emit superbright light in seven colors (including white, blue, red, and purple). A knob on the back allows you to adjust the flash frequency, while another activates the sound sensing feature, which sets the flashing to the beat of nearby music or other sound. You can also use the included remote control to adjust the settings on this strobe, which responds without fail. Buy: EcoStrobe Stage Strobe Light $21.99 Buy it

2. Roxant Pro Mini LED Strobe Light This is a great strobe if you need a basic, pulsing white light for prolonged use. It can run for hours, yet its metal construction somehow stays cool to the touch. Like our top pick, it is ultracompact in design, fitting anywhere and traveling everywhere with ease; it weighs less than 7 ounces. And a hinged handle means you can easily angle it wherever you like. It is slightly dimmer than the EcoStrobe, though, featuring just 24 LED bulbs; some artists might actually prefer this. The flash rate range is wide and easily controlled by a variable-speed knob on the back. Buy: Roxant Pro Mini LED Strobe Light $19.95 Buy it

3. Litake Party Lights Disco Ball If you’re searching for a strobe light that projects eye-catching designs, look no further than this model, which features a dome faceted like a disco ball. This produces kaleidoscopic light patterns in a variety of color combinations that flash at your chosen speed. Control the seven colors and the flash speed with the included remote. Sold in a pack of two, this economical option takes up little room, measuring 3.5 inches across, but it’s capable of covering an impressively large area. We like that you can place it flat on the floor to cast light over the ceiling and walls, or place it on its base, which doubles as a handle, and angle it to your ideal position. Buy: Litake Party Lights Disco Ball $20.99 Buy it