The Best Tape Guns for Sturdy Seals

UPDATED (ORIGINALLY PUBLISHED JUNE 16, 2020 12:59 PM)

Make your life easier with a tape gun. An essential item for any work space or home, tape guns make sealing boxes a simple task. Invented in 1932 by an engineer at the 3M Company (which remains the manufacturer of Scotch Tape), tape guns consist of a holder for the tape, a handle, and a cutting blade. Tape guns help the user apply and secure the tape and then make a neat, clean cut. Browse our selection of the best products below.

1. Uline H-150 Tape Dispenser A reliable office supplies brand, Uline manufactures an excellent tape gun. Designed to hold 2-inch-wide tape rolls, this dispenser is easy to use and well configured. It features an adjustable brake that controls tape tension and a side-loading roll holder. A version made for 3-inch rolls is available as well.

Uline H-150 Tape Dispenser $14.50

2. Tach-It Heavy Duty Tape Gun This high-quality tape dispenser is built tough, with all-metal frame that is super sturdy. The grooved rubber handle guarantees a comfortable grip, and the stainless-steel blade ensures a clean cut. It is suitable for tape rolls up to 2 inches in width and 5 inches in diameter. The smooth-moving rubber roller won't snag or stop, and the built-in tension brake facilitates secure taping. Tach-It Heavy Duty Tape Gun $15.81

3. Tape King Packing Tape Dispenser Gun This tape gun is made for standard 2-inch-wide packing tape with a 3-inch-diameter core. The dispensing mechanism is housed in heavy-duty metal, ensuring that it will last for years, whether it's being used in your basement, in a classroom, or in a warehouse. The ergonomic grip is comfortable to hold, making it an ideal choice for extended use. Tape King Packing Tape Dispenser Gun $11.99

4. Scotch Industrial Packing Tape Dispenser If you’re looking for a workhorse, consider this tape gun. It’s constructed of thick plastic and metal that have been tested to hold up to constant use. A bit pricier than some of our other options, it’s light enough for easy, one-hand use while still being tough enough for the most demanding environments.

Scotch Industrial Packing Tape Dispenser $22.43