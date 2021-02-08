The Best Yupo and Waterproof Drawing Surfaces

When working with alcohol ink, a liquid medium appreciated for the way it blooms and shifts, you need a nonporous surface, and many people turn to Yupo. Yupo paper is a waterproof sheet made from 100 percent polypropylene that allows the pigment to remain malleable and in motion before drying. But Yupo is just one style, and there are many other fine waterproof sheets that are excellent surfaces for not only alcohol ink but also watercolors, silkscreen, debossing, and more. Browse our favorite options below.

1. Yupo Paper White Sheets Yupo is a modern classic for a reason: it is durable and long lasting, and no traditional art substrate can match it. Created with three layers of polypropylene for strength and opacity, it can even be wiped clean if you use it for practice or don’t like your finished artwork. To make it permanent, you’ll have to spray it with finishing spray. Buy: Yupo Paper White Sheets $12.50 Buy it

2. Grafix Matte Dura-Lar Film Dura-Lar is a supersmooth translucent plastic that hits a sweet spot between Mylar, a stretched polyester film, and acetate. Like Yupo, one of its most distinctive attributes is that you can lift pigment right off it, effectively erasing anything. It’s only 0.005 inches thick, but because of the composition, it’s incredibly durable and can withstand heat even better than Yupo. Buy: Grafix Matte Dura-Lar Film $19.35 Buy it

3. TerraSlate Waterproof Copy Paper These papers are fully recyclable and, like other synthetic substrates, made without trees. But recyclable doesn’t mean impermanent: TerraSlate’s 10 mil matte paper is seriously tough (it’s used by the likes of the U.S. Coast Guard and just about every restaurant that wants to wipe its menus clean without disintegrating them). Made to fit in a standard laser printer, these work great as a nonporous ground for art as well. Buy: TerraSlate Waterproof Copy Paper $37.00 Buy it

4. Ranger Alcohol Ink Cardstock These alcohol ink papers are actually water repellent rather than waterproof—meaning your ink will dry faster, giving you slightly less control than you get with the full-synthetic options. Whether you like that or not comes down to personal preference, but note that this cardstock comes in a brighter, truer white than usual Yupo paper. Buy: Ranger Alcohol Ink Cardstock $6.46 Buy it