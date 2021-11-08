Travel with ARTnews

Santa Fe
May 18-22, 2022Learn More
The experience of art is inseparable from travel. That’s why ARTnews is offering a series of trips to cultural centers around the world. Gain access to the museums, private collections and other arts institutions that define cities through our ARTnews experts. Each trip is planned by the editors of ARTnews to provide a complete experience of the art and culture (contemporary and past) of the city and region you’ll be visiting.
May 18-22, 2022Learn More
September 9-15, 2022Learn More
October 7-14, 2022Learn More
November 2-6, 2022Learn More